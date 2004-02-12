Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The Seven Sisters

  1. Today, 08:20 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,698

    Default The Seven Sisters

    Stargazers here on the forum will recognize the Pleiades star cluster - aka "The Seven Sisters" - in the center of this shot taken out the cockpit window of an FS2020 A320. The photo insert shows the real world star cluster.

    The airplane is heading south after departing Boston's Logan International Airport (KBOS). The position of the Pleiades as viewed in the sim is correct for today's date and the local Boston time when the shot was taken.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: stars2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 108.0 KB  ID: 223870
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:47 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    194

    Default

    That is beyond cool.
    - James
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Seven Seven Seven
    By Kaloha in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-27-2011, 03:16 AM
  2. Three Sisters...
    By Tim_A in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-22-2010, 09:20 PM
  3. 707- seven oh seven oooh
    By davestan_ksan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 12-02-2004, 01:38 AM
  4. Oregon,2 FSE sceneries,00S to "3 Sisters Mountains" hiking base
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-31-2004, 06:53 PM
  5. AIR INDIA BOEING Seven-o-seven 707...!!!
    By bofredrik in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-19-2003, 05:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules