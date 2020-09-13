So, I finally upgraded to a 500Gb SSD, attempted transfer from the old 256Gb SSD and that proved to be a formidable task. I decided to just re-install from the Microsoft store and did so. The download went OK, thanks to a fast Internet service (950+Gb) but when it was done, everything other than the main file was 'needs current update' and 'Update Available for download'. From a previous post, I surmised the upcoming update had something to do with the 'needs current update'. Regardless, I went ahead and downloaded the available updates for the entire Content Manager (120 items and maybe 20 or 30 Gb). Once again the fast Internet connection helped a lot, but I wonder if that exercise was necessary.. LOL! I know it'll be a long time before I ever decide to upgrade the SSD to make room for future additions!