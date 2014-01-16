Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Invoking SweetFX on WIN10 Machine

    Qballbandit
    Invoking SweetFX on WIN10 Machine

    Hello,
    On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have a challenge with SweetFX.
    On my WIN7 system, I ran FS9 in Full Screen 100% of the time, and the "pause/break" key would activate/de-activate use of SweetFX.
    On the new machine, I have to back into Windowed mode to activate/de-activate, then go back to Full Screen.
    Is there something I need to do differently in order to accomplish this in Full Screen?
    I apologize, my SweetFX knowledge is slim.

    Thanks very much for any suggestions.

    Neil
    JSMR
    Default

    Works for me in full screen mode. But I need to use fn-scroll lock for it to work.
