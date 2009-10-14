Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Oh Canada (Florida edition)

    Default Oh Canada (Florida edition)

    Here are a couple of FS2020 shots of an Air Canada A330-300 climbing out of Orlando International Airport (KMCO) with a homeward bound load of Disney World and Universal Studios visitors and views of some central Florida geography. This is an FSX aircraft model converted to FS2020. The FS2020 graphics settings in these shots are on "Medium"

    Passing Sanford International Airport (KSFB) 32 miles north of KMCO. Sanford is a former U.S. Navy jet base with an 11,000 foot main runway and serves as an alternate entry airport to the Orlando area and a traffic reliever for KMCO.

    With Sanford behind us this shot shows the many lakes characteristic of the Orlando and central Florida region and in the distance at the top middle of the shot the familiar outline of Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center.

    Turning towards the coast to pick up our routing we again see Cape Canaveral jutting out in the Atlantic in the top middle distance and the triangular runway layout of Flagler Beach Executive Airport (KFIN) below us. A former Navy training field KFIN's 3 leg runway layout is typical of the many smaller local airports up and down the east coast of Florida which were Navy airfields built during World War II.

