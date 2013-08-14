Ever heard of a flight sim eco game/app?

A flight sim eco (“flight simulator economy”) game/app, which is a fun way to add immersion and meaning to flight simulators like Flight Simulator 2020. It's like a campaign mode, but it's a separate gamified app that runs alongside a flight simulator and connects via a plugin. Notable apps in this genre are: OnAir, Air Hauler 2, and FSEconomy.

This genre has actually been around for years (maybe 10+ years). But, FSEconomy is extremely archaic now, Air Hauler 2 has an overly complex interface (some say unfinished), and OnAir has a poorly designed server architecture (slow page loads, downtime, etc).

I've been using OnAir for a few months and was totally addicted, but I found their customer support a little bit lacking, the screens very slow to load, and the 3 hours of weekly downtime was driving me nuts (they also banned me on Discord for criticising them on this issue). It's because they insist on using a slow monolithic TCP/IP server instead of speedy modern serverless pub/sub... their view on architecture is surprisingly old fashioned.

So, I decided to fund development of a competitor app and we're now in the user experience (UX) design stage. If you're interested in sharing your thoughts about how we should go about this, here's a few UX research questions: https://research.typeform.com/to/FIMkVF6Q