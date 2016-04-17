Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Cheeky question for any model developers!

  1. Today, 11:05 AM #1
    Rescue 936's Avatar
    Rescue 936
    Rescue 936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    14

    Default Cheeky question for any model developers!

    As I said, this is a big favour I'm about to ask! But would anyone be willing to create a basic exterior model for an aircraft known as the Camcopter S-100 UAV? Now, I would only need the model as I can create the air file, aircraft.cfg etc myself, (or at least to specification) and the panel I allready have as a ground control station. This would be for FS2004 of course and would be released in freeware as G-UASA and G-UASB the UAV's currently on trials with HM Coastguard and Bristow helicopters.

    The reason I ask is I have a VA, awaiting launch but do not have sufficient time to learn Gmax modeling. I would give due credit of course, and naturally understand this is a very big ask. But I can assure it will be used extensively, and will be as accurate as possible in flight dynamics.

    Again, I understand this is a big ask but this would benefit the FS community who use FS9 with another freeware add-on! )

    Thanks in advance to anyone who responds.

    [email protected]
    Last edited by Rescue 936; Today at 11:15 AM.
    H Jones
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight Sim Show - Any questions for developers?
    By DrawyahGames in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-30-2017, 12:43 PM
  2. Any Scenery Developers Out There?
    By Blake737 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-17-2016, 08:13 PM
  3. Sound Pack Developers Question about Frequencies...
    By adlion944 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-17-2003, 11:28 PM
  4. developers: any progress on the 2-runway problem?
    By sehender1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-09-2002, 10:18 AM
  5. Question to the developers and experts
    By MTheisen in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 07:45 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules