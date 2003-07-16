Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Begging letter please?

    Begging letter please?

    Hi everybody, looking for some help please.

    A while ago, back in FS9 days I was lucky enough to get somebody (unfortunately don't remember the Guys Name) to do a repaint of an Airbus a340 - 600 in British Airways union Flag Livery. Available from Avsim.

    Appreciate BA never had any 340 -600's only A300's but as my favourite Aircraft of all time I was wondering if it would be possible for somebody to consider this in their Paintshop!

    Many thanks

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
    If it works in FS9, then it should work in FSX.

    However, you may need to change the panel and the sound files for it to show, and work, in FSX.

    If it doesn't, PM me and I'll see what I can do.

    Hope this helps.
    I missed a bit out!
