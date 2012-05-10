Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: New AI Administrator Mode only

  Today, 12:23 AM
    MarkNZ
    FSDreamteam Activation

    Hi all,
    Ive managed to fix the Administrator mode issue but hopefully someone maybe able to help with this please............................
    Ive also tried everything to reactivate my FSDreamteam scenery but to no avail (contacted them but still not working) is there anything in Windows 10 I can try that I might have missed please ?
    Hope you can help,
    many thanks
    Mark
