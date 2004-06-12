Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Installation of CH Yoke and Pedals

  1. Today, 09:48 PM #1
    skydoc01
    skydoc01 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Posts
    6

    Default Installation of CH Yoke and Pedals

    Hi,
    I just spent an entire day attempting to get my CH products to "talk" to FS2020 - but to no avail. Grrr! Has anyone identified instructions (a video perhaps) that clearly spells out the process for accomplishing this task? I'd really appreciate hearing from you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:24 PM #2
    wblackret
    wblackret is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    13

    Default

    Search YouTube for ‘Squirrel’. He has done numerous videos regarding many different MSFS 2020 things.
    Type ‘Squirrel MSFS 2020’ into the YouTube search bar. In the results you’ll see ‘Tutorial #2 Periphial Controls setup. That helped me out in setting up my CH Yoke and Pedals. I used my iPad to play the video so I could follow along with him, you can pause while you set up each part of your controls.
    Last edited by wblackret; Today at 10:26 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Question: CH Flight Sim Yoke USB & CH Pro Pedals
    By flflight in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 12-06-2004, 01:49 AM
  2. CH Products USB Yoke and Pedals Installation
    By nmrosen in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-07-2003, 09:03 AM
  3. USB CH-yoke and CH USB pedals
    By laermans in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-17-2002, 03:11 AM
  4. Help with CH - USB flight sim yoke and standard CH pedals ( non-USB )
    By Furgie in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-22-2002, 12:08 AM
  5. PC CH Products Pedals and USB CH Products Yoke?
    By GP in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-18-2002, 06:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules