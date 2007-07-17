Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: searching for soundpack...

  1. Today, 02:12 PM #1
    2545 Eric van Dijken
    2545 Eric van Dijken is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default searching for soundpack...

    Hello All!

    How stupid can I be...

    I can't find fs2004-fsx--realdc-4soundpack.zip

    Twice I found it, lost it again. and now: I can't find it anymore. It MUST be here somwhere... Am I searching the wrong way...?

    Can someone give me THE link...?

    Lowflyer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:18 PM #2
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson is offline Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,589
    Blog Entries
    22

    Default

    On every page on this site there is a menu on the top of the page.

    One of the menu items is "File Library". Select that item and use "Search Files".

    Since you know the exact file name that you are looking for just page that into the search form.

    File found!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:57 PM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,047

    Default

    Not too tough!

    FS2004 (ACOF) - FS2004 SoundFS2004 Real Douglas DC-4/C-54 Sound Pack
    [ Download | View ]
    Name: fs2004-fsx--realdc-4soundpack.zip
    Size: 20,025,812 Date: 01-12-2011 Downloads: 3,410


    FS2004 Real Douglas DC-4/C-54 Sound Pack. High quality, P&W R-2000 soundpack using authentic recordings. This package was designed and tested for the Douglas DC-4/C-54 models created by Jens B. Kristensen, although it should work fine for similarly engined aircraft. By Nigel Richards.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Bombardier CRJ-200 CF-34 Soundpack!!!!!!
    By mrsubmission in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-20-2007, 12:35 PM
  2. Embraer 170 Soundpack !!!!
    By mrsubmission in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-17-2007, 11:16 AM
  3. Jas-39 Gripen Soundpack!!!!
    By mrsubmission in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-17-2007, 12:35 PM
  4. Boeing 737 CFM56-7B soundpack!!!
    By mrsubmission in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-13-2007, 10:08 AM
  5. Soundpack for Cessna 150
    By hewitsd in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-07-2003, 12:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules