flew a formation flight with a friend of mine in FS2004. enjoy!
FS2004. REX Skyforce | Texture Direct | ORBX | ENVTEX | Carenado Mentor
Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 163.0 KB  ID: 223856Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 119.4 KB  ID: 223857Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 87.3 KB  ID: 223858Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 118.3 KB  ID: 223859