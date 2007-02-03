Thread: Engines Shutting Down (All Aircraft)

I developed a issue in the last 24 hours, where all aircraft start properly but after a few minutes engines shutdown. This is across the board on all aircraft (Jet, Turboprop, Twins, Singles etc). I have not installed anything for the past few weeks which includes any engine mods. I checked all the settings to make sure something did not get turned off. The only major change was installing a new 32 inch Monitor.
After painstaking trial and errors, I decided to do a clean install (again) of MSFS2020 which took over 12 hours. I just rebooted it up again and the SAME ISSUE IS HAPPENING.
Any ideas out there
PDR
