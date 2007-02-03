Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Engines Shutting Down (All Aircraft)

  1. Today, 12:02 PM #1
    acepdr
    acepdr is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    2

    Default Engines Shutting Down (All Aircraft)

    I developed a issue in the last 24 hours, where all aircraft start properly but after a few minutes engines shutdown. This is across the board on all aircraft (Jet, Turboprop, Twins, Singles etc). I have not installed anything for the past few weeks which includes any engine mods. I checked all the settings to make sure something did not get turned off. The only major change was installing a new 32 inch Monitor.

    After painstaking trial and errors, I decided to do a clean install (again) of MSFS2020 which took over 12 hours. I just rebooted it up again and the SAME ISSUE IS HAPPENING.

    Any ideas out there


    PDR
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:32 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by acepdr View Post
    After painstaking trial and errors,
    What have you tried already, just so we don't suggest the same thing(s)?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Shutting down engines?
    By Gasturbine in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-02-2007, 12:12 PM
  2. Engines shutting down
    By Gwhaarmann in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-30-2006, 12:58 AM
  3. Engines Keep Shutting Down
    By fahmey in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-05-2006, 03:29 AM
  4. Help! Engines are shutting down on their own!
    By ponyboy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-03-2003, 07:41 PM
  5. Starting and shutting down engines separately
    By DELTA07 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-16-2002, 03:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules