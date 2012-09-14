Thread: Getting RWY12 set up in Win10?

I'm hoping someone else has had experience getting RWY12 to place objects in FS9 on a Win10 system.
I installed RWY12 earlier and its kind of fighting me a bit. I have FS9 installed directly to my C: drive in a folder named FS9 (not the typical C:/Program Files (X86) path). I have RWY12 installed in its own folders and the object library activated.
RWY12 runs fine and synchs up to FSIUPC with no issues.
I tried to create a simple BGL as per the docs. All of the programs seem to be talking to each other but I get a message saying that BGLCOMP failed to produce the BGL.
So, some basic questions:
- I just started running FS9 a couple of weeks ago and am still getting used to it, does RWY12 use the reg entry for FS to locate the actual folders? Its a little late to move FS into the more traditional "MS Games" folder and I haven't found anything like a .cfg file in RWY12.
- Compatibility Mode. Without C.M., I couldn't even get the Object Placer to communicate with FSIUPC. I'm currently using Win8 C.M. with Admin set for both RWY12 exe's. This is the same mode I had to use to get AFCAD2 talking to FS. If you have RWY12 running on Win10, which mode are you using?
- RWY12 uses MSXML4 and Dotnetfx NET frameworks. Everything I'm seeing tells me I should already have them installed (or at least the processes are covered in Win10). Can I even install them in Win10?
- Once/if I get RWY12 to produce a BGL, can I control where it gets produced? Like, maybe have the BGL show up on my desktop so I can install it manually?
