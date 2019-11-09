Thread: Logitech Multi-panel not working in FSX

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default Logitech Multi-panel not working in FSX

    Just purchased this device mainly for X-Plane 11 to which I got it mostly working but I also run FSX and trying desperately to get it working in FSX. I downloaded the "plugin" for FSX from Logitech's website but there are NO instructions anywhere on their site or the Internet to set it up. From what I have been reading there is a driver and a plugin but I don't know where these files are supposed to be installed.

    Here are the files that are provided after the .exe file is run. Once the .exe is run, it places an icon on the desktop that is supposed to be run prior to starting FSX. It doesn't work.

    These files are placed in the following location; Program Files\Logitech\Microsoft Flight Simulator Plugin

    FipGuages.xml (this is not a typo. This is how it came)
    LogiMicrosoftFlightSimulator.exe
    PluginPages.xml
    SimConnect.dll

    There is also an included folder named "Gauges" that contains many xml files and another folder called 1024 that contain many .bmp files.

    Can someone who has successfully got this panel to work in Windows 10 with the provided files give me detailed instructions as to where each file is supposed to be installed. I greatly would appreciate any assistance. Thx.
