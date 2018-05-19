Thread: RTW Retro Flight #125 Vienna to Zurich . . . . 1962

Tarom flight RO209 is an Ilyushin IL-18V flying from Vienna to Zurich, (LOWW-LSZH). We have 1,400 gallons of fuel on board for the 326 nm flight. Light to Moderate high cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 12,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18V. The model is by Pavel Hvatkin. The Tarom paint is by Patrick George Mititeanu.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
- Vienna and Zurich Airports are from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com.
- Tarom timetable 1 June to 31 October 31, 1962 is from Timetable Images, at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Tarom timetable 1 June to 31 October 31, 1962.
2. Passengers embarked, cockpit checks completed and starting number one.
3. Number one started.
4. Receiving runway and taxi instructions from ground control.
5. Taxiing out to runway 29 for departure.
6. In the air and packing up the gear.
7. Turning on course for Zurich.
8. Near the town of Wilhelmsburg we see the foothills of the Austrian Alps.
9. Cruising at altitude about 50 nm from Vienna.
10. The well preserved ancient city of Steyr is off our right wing.
11. Off our left wing is the city of Salzburg partially hidden by clouds. The city center is known for its beautiful baroque architecture.
12. Now into Germany with the city of Rosesheim below we see the Mangfall River.
