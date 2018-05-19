Thread: RTW Retro Flight #125 Vienna to Zurich . . . . 1962

Results 1 to 3 of 3

RTW Retro Flight #125 Vienna to Zurich . . . . 1962

    RTW Retro Flight #125 Vienna to Zurich . . . . 1962

    Tarom flight RO209 is an Ilyushin IL-18V flying from Vienna to Zurich, (LOWW-LSZH). We have 1,400 gallons of fuel on board for the 326 nm flight. Light to Moderate high cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 12,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: Ilyushin IL-18V. The model is by Pavel Hvatkin. The Tarom paint is by Patrick George Mititeanu.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
    - Vienna and Zurich Airports are from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens, at www.calclassic.com.
    - Tarom timetable 1 June to 31 October 31, 1962 is from Timetable Images, at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    1. Tarom timetable 1 June to 31 October 31, 1962.
    2. Passengers embarked, cockpit checks completed and starting number one.
    3. Number one started.
    4. Receiving runway and taxi instructions from ground control.
    5. Taxiing out to runway 29 for departure.
    6. In the air and packing up the gear.
    7. Turning on course for Zurich.
    8. Near the town of Wilhelmsburg we see the foothills of the Austrian Alps.
    9. Cruising at altitude about 50 nm from Vienna.
    10. The well preserved ancient city of Steyr is off our right wing.
    11. Off our left wing is the city of Salzburg partially hidden by clouds. The city center is known for its beautiful baroque architecture.
    12. Now into Germany with the city of Rosesheim below we see the Mangfall River.
    RTW Retro Flight #125 Vienna to Zurich . . . . 1962

    13. Twenty nm southwest of Munich we are passing over Lake Starnberg.
    14. We are 80 nm from Zurich with the small town of Nesselwang below.
    15. Forty nm east of Zurich we are turn to intercept our approach to the airport.
    16. We begin our initial descent to 4,000 feet.
    17. The Pfaffikersee is off our left wing as we continue to descend.
    18. We turn toward the northwest to begin our approach to the airport.
    19. We are down to 3,000 feet passing over the TÃ¶ss River south of the city of Winterthur.
    20. Lining up our approach to runway 16.
    21. Touchdown.
    22. Off the runway and taxiing to parking.
    23. Parked, passengers disembarked and all systems shit down. Thanks for flying Tarom.
    Beautifully done again. I just enjoy these.
