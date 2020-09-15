Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MSFS 2020 Is Beautiful Junk

    Thumbs down MSFS 2020 Is Beautiful Junk

    I am a retired Systems Integration Manager from Ford Motor Company, and a pretty strong Windows 10 user. I guess you could call me a superuser. And I have a private pilot's license (Single Engine Land).

    With that said, I had a custom computer specifically built to the nines about 2 weeks ago for MSFS 2020 which appears to be running perfectly, except when I tried to purchase and install MSFS 2020.

    The first installation of MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe on Nov 9th went well, except I could not make content purchases from MSFS 2020 Marketplace. So after talking to MSFS 2020 support (ZenDesk), then Xbox support, and finally a Level 2 tech on the Windows Tech Team, he told me my Microsoft Store app was corrupted, and reinstalled Windows 10 for me, updated it, and crawled through my computer using Quick Assist where he had access to my desktop remotely to make sure all settings were correct for MSFS 2020.

    And things got worse. Now Microsoft Store tells me that the Premium Deluxe version of MSFS 2020 can't be installed on my computer, and only the Standard Version can be installed. So I tried that. Twice (uninstalling, and then reinstalling MSFS 2020 with the same results both times).

    My account inside MSFS 2020 tells me that I'm on the current version 1.10.11.0 but I have only 12 planes available to fly. And the plane set is a partial set of all three MSFS 2020 versions (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe). For instance, I have the 787 Dreamliner, but not the Airbus 320, etc. And I cannot download the rest of the content from Content Manager, as it tells me I need a more recent version of the game to do so, even though my account shows I have the most recent version installed.

    It is now a spaghetti installation of parts of all three versions of MSFS 2020.

    And from what I can tell, it is because of their VERY aggressive Digital Content Management system in Microsoft Store. Microsoft is so afraid of the software being pirated, they are not giving it to their paying customers either!

    I am now waiting for a support call from Xbox support that will never come. I've been waiting for 4 days now, relaunching the request for a callback each morning.

    But apparently nobody is home at Xbox.

    I am getting ready to request a full refund, and plan on coming back in 2 or 3 years to try again, as right now the launch of MSFS 2020 is a disaster. If I had launched a product like this at Ford, they would have fired me.

    Cheers!
    Hi, sorry to hear you’re having problems. When you started the install from the MS Store, how did you go about it? Forgive me if you did it this way but..
    You should install the standard flight simulator first. Once that’s done, you install the Digital Ownership. There’s no need to install the deluxe or premium deluxe addons. Flight sim will do that automatically.
    Launch flight sim and it’ll install the rest of it (after asking where to install)
    When it’s eventually installed.. go into the content manager and install the rest.
    Everything (inc all the premium deluxe planes) “should” be installed.

    I have installed it many times previously by doing this and I’ve never had any problems.
    If I were you though, I’d uninstall the current installation, making sure there no trace left & then follow the steps above.

    
    
    
    Thanks, Steve!

    I haven't tried the install in that order. I've been launching the Premium Deluxe install from Microsoft Store as the first step, as there is an install button to do that. So I'll do a full uninstall and try your suggestion, which is much appreciated. I'll let you know how it went tomorrow, as it's a long download process (as you know).

    Cheers!
    Bill
    
