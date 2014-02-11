This month, we switch to Central Canada as part of our Capitals Fly-In tour. Starting in Quebec City, we head west over the Nation's Capital of Ottawa before landing in Toronto.
Quebec City is the capital city of the Canadian province of Quebec. It is the eleventh largest city in Canada. The Algonquian people had originally named the area KÃ©bec, an Algonquin word meaning "where the river narrows", because the Saint Lawrence River narrows proximate to the promontory of Quebec and its Cape Diamant. Explorer Samuel de Champlain founded a French settlement here in 1608, and adopted the Algonquin name. Quebec City is one of the oldest European cities in North America. The ramparts surrounding Old Quebec (Vieux-QuÃ©bec) are the only fortified city walls remaining in the Americas north of Mexico. This area was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985 as the "Historic District of Old QuÃ©bec".
Toronto is the capital city of the Canadian province of Ontario. It is the most populous city in Canada and the fourth most populous city in North America. Toronto is an international center of business, finance, arts, and culture, and is recognized as one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world. People have travelled through and inhabited the Toronto area, located on a broad sloping plateau interspersed with rivers, deep ravines, and urban forest, for more than 10,000 years. While the majority of Torontonians speak English as their primary language, over 160 languages are spoken in the city. Toronto is known for its many skyscrapers and high-rise buildings, in particular the tallest free-standing structure in the Western Hemisphere, the CN Tower.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, November 28th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our November 2020 fly-in where we will fly from QuÃ©bec (CYQB) to Toronto (CYYZ).
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
â€¢ Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting www.CanadianXpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 28th!
