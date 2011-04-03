Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Missing Standard Airplanes - HELP

    michhart
    Default Missing Standard Airplanes - HELP

    Hi, because I had trouble with starting FS, I first deleted local cache, most of standard planes were missing, only Cessna 172 skyhawk and the TBM390 were left. No A320, no KingAir. Then I did re-install, did all updates and again, most of standard planes are missing. Can I manually add them or what did I do wrong? It is FS2020 Premium DeLuxe. Many thanks Michael
    Energizer23
    Default

    Go to Profile page. Click on content manager and scroll through and reload the missing planes.
