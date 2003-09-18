Thread: FSX Terror

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FSX Terror

    RobPreston
    Default FSX Terror

    I have recently started to get the message, when opening FSX, that 'an error occurred while attempting to activate the product'. I have over-ridden this but after c30 minutes the flight cuts out with the message that my trial of FSX is over. Has anyone else experienced this problem? And, if so, is there a solution that doesn't involve the lengthy process of removal and reinstallation of the programme?
    mrzippy
    San Francisco, California
    Is this FSX + Acceleration or FSX Deluxe?

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...startup-please
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
