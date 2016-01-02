I would like to find a SS program that takes pics in native JPG format so that I don't have to use my paint program to reconfigure the format from PNG or BMP to JPG. What do you guys use? Looking for freeware.
Thanks
I would like to find a SS program that takes pics in native JPG format so that I don't have to use my paint program to reconfigure the format from PNG or BMP to JPG. What do you guys use? Looking for freeware.
Thanks
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
Bookmarks