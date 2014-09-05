Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Flight2Gate TLPC Grass Issue

  1. Today, 08:50 PM #1
    Stewie
    Stewie is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    123

    Default Flight2Gate TLPC Grass Issue

    Hello FS9 Simmer. I've purchased this scenery and found that there is an issue with the grass at the airport looks the there is a code missing (see below). Attempts to reach Taxi2Gate regarding this issue have gone unanswered. Assuming they are no longer active. Apparently from other posts, there is an upgrade, but there are no upgrades for FS9 on their website. So it is my hope that someone that received the fix from them to resolve this, would be kind enough to share with me.

    Thank you in advance and Happy Thanksgiving.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: TLPC ISSUE.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 50.2 KB  ID: 223823  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ADE Question.. grass taxiway on grass?
    By aspong in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-09-2014, 03:55 AM
  2. Shaky grass after adding taxiway on grass field?
    By Qballbandit in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-06-2007, 12:28 AM
  3. Real Pics - Helicopter Ride in St. Lucia from TLPL to TLPC
    By pgjeff in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-11-2004, 03:04 PM
  4. Some requested screen shots TDPT TTPP TLPC
    By ladamson in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-06-2003, 04:51 PM
  5. Someone please post some much wanted pics of the beautiful island of St.Lucia (TLPC,TLPL)
    By cinder in forum FS2004
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 07-05-2003, 05:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules