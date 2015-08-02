Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I've just made a mess of my settings.

    cowbananas
    Default I've just made a mess of my settings.

    I've just reinstalled FSX with the application pack and reinstalled all my aircraft and it looks good, everything is as it should be.
    It's taken me a few days to get to this point.

    However, I unticked "Preview DirectX 10" in the settings after reading a tweak post. Now, after re-ticking the Directx 10 box to get back to how I was, all my aircraft have turned white whereas they weren't before.

    Leaving DirectX 10 disabled shows the aircraft liveries as they should be but I'd like to get DirectX 10 back as it does look a lot better.
    Any ideas how I get back to how it all was with Directx 10 enabled?

    I'm on Windows 10 and a fast SSD PC.

    Thanks,
    Chris
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    

    https://stevesfsxanalysis.wordpress....w-to-purchase/
