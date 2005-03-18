Just thought I'd share this. I was having a huge problem in getting HJG aircraft to show in FSX. Following the install instructions got me nowhere, the aircraft were not showing.
It's all down to the panel in the liveries you add to the base aircraft.
Just substitute a panel from another aircraft that does show up in FSX and the HJG planes will now appear. You will still need to rename the cfg files as instructed but it's the panel swap that will then sort it all out.
Hope that helps some from tearing their hair out.