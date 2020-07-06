I teamed up with Thranda to produce a video showcasing the incredible de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver (published November 20, 2020).

The DHC-2 Beaver is one of the most popular aircraft in aviation history. First produced in 1948, it is still flown today in rugged parts of the world where the DHC-2's bush flying capabilities can shine. This model by Thranda is part of the "Dynamic Generation Series"