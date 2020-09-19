Having created a new flight plan in flightplandatabase.com, has anyone tried it and can tell me how to install the FP in FSX? I've placed it in documents but doesn't show up in FSX.

Just trying it because, as we all know the installed flight planner is rubbish.

Otherwise, I don't suppose there's an updated waypoints database kicking around anywhere? I've searched the malaysian peninsular and I can'r find a single waypoint in FSX that matches real world way points.