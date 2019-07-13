Thread: Processor drop every 30th second

Hi all
I have an annoying problem. Every 30th second inflight in FS2020 I have a 2 second stutter. I've been monitoring this for a few days and it is exactly 30 seconds between the "stutter". In the menu everything works allright. All other games works fine. My problem is only showing up in-game FS2020. It does not matter if I look around or anything else. Except for the appr. two seconds the simulator works perfect. The sound during this "stops" works fine so it should seem to be a display card issue. I've tried to set everything on low in the setup without any difference regarding the annoying problem. I have a 10700 I7 processor with 32gb RAM, 2070RTX Nvidia. The problem occured after an update, but I dont remember after which one. Ive also tried different setup for graphics in both windows and MSFS. If anyone could help me solve this issue, it would be GREAT! Cause its really, really annoying. All the best to u'all.
Bookmarks