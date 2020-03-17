Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: ILS landing Xcub

    shb7
    ILS landing Xcub

    I've been trying to do a ils landing with the xcub for a while, but it hasn't been working. I haven't been getting the line on the display telling me which
    Side of the runway I'm on. I set the nav2 frequency to the ils frequency, turn nav2 on and set the gps/vor switch to vor.
    But then I noticed on the display,it was saying vor1.
    So I set the nav1 frequency to the ils frequency and selected nav1, and then i got the line, so the ils landing worked! But i thought planes always use nav2 for the ils frequency?
    lnuss
    Default

    In real life, if there's not a glide slope on both radios, it'll normally be the number one NAV that has the glide slope on it. Not many Cubs have that capability, though there are a few.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    shb7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by lnuss View Post
    In real life, if there's not a glide slope on both radios, it'll normally be the number one NAV that has the glide slope on it. Not many Cubs have that capability, though there are a few.
    Ok thanks. I didn't know that.
