Thread: Speed button with King Air 350i

  Today, 10:12 AM
    Stanley777's Avatar
    Stanley777
    Default Speed button with King Air 350i

    Hi everyone,

    FS2020's King Air 350i -- one of my favorite aircraft to fly -- has a speed button in it.

    I don't understand how that works or what it does. I can dial it to increase or to decrease the speed, but I don't see how to activate the choice I make. Is this supposed to be an auto-throttle?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
  Today, 11:06 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Hi Stanley, glad you're enjoying the King Air which is one of my favourites too.
    The Speed setting can be used along with the FLC or Flight Level Change mode during climb or descent, it won't work with any other mode. There's a great King Air checkride video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkQvX3XvJvY you may want to fast forward a few minutes to the actual startup sequence and watch the taxi, take off and climb to cruise level parts.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
