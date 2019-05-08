Thread: Speed button with King Air 350i

Hi Stanley, glad you're enjoying the King Air which is one of my favourites too.
The Speed setting can be used along with the FLC or Flight Level Change mode during climb or descent, it won't work with any other mode. There's a great King Air checkride video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkQvX3XvJvY you may want to fast forward a few minutes to the actual startup sequence and watch the taxi, take off and climb to cruise level parts.
