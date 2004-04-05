Thread: Missing afterburner effect in A/S Tomcat

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Missing afterburner effect in A/S Tomcat

    Beginning with V5, and continues with V5.1, the afterburner effect for the Aerosoft Tomcat is not visible. It was one of the best AB effects I'd ever seen. Having worked the flight decks of the Independence and the Saratoga, I can confirm. Has a solution been found? Thanks, Navy Chief
    Good luck, Pete! Sounds like they gave up on it according to the "outhouse" posts!

Charlie

    Charlie
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    It's a real shame. I still hold out hope! Pete
