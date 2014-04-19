I have my old WinXP with FS2002 installed "out of the box". Works perfectly. Great framerate. Have gone "back to basics", and applying self-discipline, am working my way through the Rod Macado training. Very good. Am learning heaps. Started with the Intro flight. Last weekend I wrote down the timeline of the video. Now ready to go back through the Tutorials. Have the FS2000 hardcopy manual, which is very enjoyable to study, especially with a glass of beer or wine in the back yard under the tree in the sun. Will post my results of my study in this thread ongoing. A sim is a sim, no matter what epoch and vintage. If you like your sim, just simply enjoy it. Happy flying simmers!