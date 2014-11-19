Thread: Alan Cobham's adventure '20000 Miles In A Flying Boat'

Hi Bernard,
Sadly 'Henry Crun', a regular contributor the pprune.org forums, passed away in 2012 and his live.com website address was probably linked to his email account. However, all of Alan Cobham's Empire flying boat flights are described, with maps, on this website: https://www.wondersofworldaviation.c...s_flights.html
"Cobham's Pioneer Empire Flights - 2" shows a map of Africa with Cobham's route, clockwise from Alexandria.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
