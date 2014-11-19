Thread: Alan Cobham's adventure '20000 Miles In A Flying Boat'

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Alan Cobham's adventure '20000 Miles In A Flying Boat'

    Default Alan Cobham's adventure '20000 Miles In A Flying Boat'

    The file 'cobham27.zip' available here, relates Alan Cobham's flight around Africa done in 1927. Bruce Kennewell mention in his readme the following link to get flightplan informations:

    http://henrycrun.spaces.live.com/default.aspx

    Unfortuntely this link is dead. Even Wayback Machine could't find it anymore. Did anyone got its contence some several years ago?

    Thanks for any advice.

    Bernard
    Default

    Hi Bernard,
    Sadly 'Henry Crun', a regular contributor the pprune.org forums, passed away in 2012 and his live.com website address was probably linked to his email account. However, all of Alan Cobham's Empire flying boat flights are described, with maps, on this website: https://www.wondersofworldaviation.c...s_flights.html
    "Cobham's Pioneer Empire Flights - 2" shows a map of Africa with Cobham's route, clockwise from Alexandria.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright
