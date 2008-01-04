Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Wanted: C-130 for FSX Steam

  Today, 11:43 AM
    Rebrecs
    Default Wanted: C-130 for FSX Steam

    Aye y'all,

    I would like a reference from anyone flying C-130 in FSX Steam.
    OK, maybe I'm just blind or eat up with the DA, but I can't seem to find one of those.

    I typically fly C-17 but Kodiak and Juneau have me thinking a new addition to the fleet is prolly a good idea.

    anyone?
    (TIA)

  Today, 12:20 PM
    mrzippy
    freeware...try this one! https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...tin-c-130j-30/
  Today, 12:33 PM
    Rebrecs
    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    freeware...try this one! https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...tin-c-130j-30/
    Thank you! That looks good. And now for a <hopefully> quick trip over to Steam to ask where exactly to Unzip this puppy. I have never installed anything that did not come from the Steam store, which all happens behind the scenes by auto-magic.
