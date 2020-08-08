Just checking to see if anyone has experienced any problems with FSX after installing recent Windows 10 updates. I have FSX Gold Edition & last opened it with no problems on 11/12/2020. Later that evening Windows 10 installed two security updates (KB4586781 & KB4586864), followed by two more updates (KB4580325 & KB4580419) in the early hours of 11/13/2020. Later in the afternoon of 11/13, I went to open FSX. The startup screen appeared, followed by the game loading, but the area in the middle where the turning aircraft should appear was black, and seconds later, the game just quit, disappearing from the computer screen. I suspect the Win 10 updates did something to the Registry, but who knows? Tried uninstalling three of the updates (KB4586864 can't be uninstalled), trying then to open FSX after each uninstall/restart, but problem remained. I didn't want to revert the computer to an earlier time, as I'm sure the updates contain items necessary to the safe operation of Windows.
Touched base with Microsoft Support, but they couldn't really help and wound up directing me to the Xbox User Group to confer with an "expert." I told the expert that I suspected I was in the wrong area for my FSX problem, a fact that he confirmed. I plan to try again to see if I can reach someone at Microsoft who deals with problematic Win updates. In the meantime, just thought I would try here, as the majority of the comments I read on this forum indicate that true experts reside here...Thanks.
Steve
