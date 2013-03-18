New computer problem please ?
Hi everybody.
I have decided to post this here because I think
it may get a better response.
Purchased a new Gaming Computer on 30th September 2020 but as yet I haven't had a lot of luck with it !!!
It's a PC Specialist TORNADO R5TX with an AMD RYZON 5 GTX 1660 Graphics Card.
Problem I am getting is Using the Activation Codes to run Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX? being told there already in use and only being allowed to run for 30 Minutes before being asked to Activate the game to Continue.
Using the FSX Forum I have been told to try this:-
Press Windows key + R to invoke the Run dialog.
In the Run dialog box, type services.msc and hit Enter to open Services.
In the Services window, scroll and locate the Windows Installer service.
Double-click on the entry to open its properties window.
In the properties window, on the General tab, click the dropdown on
Startup type and select Automatic.
Next, move to the Service status section.Click the Start button in order to enable the service.
To disable this specific service, click the Stop button.
Click Apply > OK to save changes.
However, When I get to the Startup type and select Automatic line, I cannot change it because It's set on Manual and greyed out so am unable to change It to Automatic.
Anymore help Please?
Thanks
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
Bookmarks