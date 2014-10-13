Hello Everyone,

I am wondering if there is a fix for the PSI gauges for the M Jahn C-47? The needle(s) never show in the green arc. Model: C47_2, MVC, GC Panel, sim=Douglas_DC3_v1.5.

Thank you.

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-11-17_23-10-2-8.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 266.5 KB  ID: 223815