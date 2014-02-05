Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Elevator not working, can't take off.

    SteveVO
    Ever since the 10.11 update, I have had an issue. If I go to world and simply pick my local general aviation airport (Butler County just north of Cincinnati) and try to takeoff, I cannot. With joystick pulled all the way back, all I do is 'skim' down the runway at about 10 feet altitude! I have checked in 'Controls' and joystick is working fine on a 3 main axes. But, I go to one of the training scenarios, it works ok. Overall, a Cessna 172 doesn't fly like it did in previous updates. It seems to be more squirrely. I've flown them for real many times. Anyone else having this issue?
Thanks, Steve
    Thanks, Steve
    tiger1962
    Are you in Legacy mode? If so, change it to Modern in Options/Flight Model. The Legacy mode will only be active in 'free flight', that's why you can still fly as normal in a mission/training flight, but it should only be used if flying an FSX imported plane.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
