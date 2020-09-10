Thread: Daher TBM Panel

Now that we are several updates into MSFS, I'm going to finally give the TBM another shot (I had several problems with this airplane in the initial release, and have been avoiding it.)
Just one question... Where in the heck is the avionics power switch? I've been through every inch of the panel, figured out the bizarre "crash bar" feature on the battery/GPU switches, but no luck.
I apologize in advance if this is another in a series of "brain farts" on my part, but can someone give me a hint? Thanks!
