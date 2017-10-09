I am returning to the hobby as I have far more time these days. Back in the day I purchased fs2000, 2002 and 2004. i have set up a pc primary for fs9. I have loaded the discs and everything appeared ok. When i go to run it, everything seems fine apart from the fact no scenery is generated. I have uninstalled the software and reinstalled it with the same result. Don't remember this happening 15 years ago, so am i missing something? This pc is running windows 7. Any suggestions appreciated.