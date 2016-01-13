Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sim still crashes even after system format

  1. Today, 06:13 PM #1
    hivono
    hivono is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Sim still crashes even after system format

    I bought the game at the release to try it out and it was crashing in random locations, at random time. I've tried reinstalling xbox app, gpu drivers, installing windows updates, reinstalling the game and system file checker without a result. I thought that the reason of CTDs is some bug that will be eventually patched. Fast forward almost three months and one system format and the crashes still occur. There are three errors that display in Event Viewer:
    - error with d3d11.dll
    https://pastebin.com/w5nkWrMR
    - error with VCRUNTIME140.dll
    https://pastebin.com/MWL2kJvp
    - error with display driver
    "display driver has stopped responding but has successfully recovered"
    I wanted to run the game in Windows Safe Mode but i cannot run it because gaming services are not running so if anyone know how to actually get the game to run in Safe Mode let me know

    PC specs:
    CPU: i7 8700k (non oc'ed)
    RAM: 32gb
    GPU: 1080 (newest drivers 457.30)
    OS and MFS installed on two separative SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:36 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    853

    Default

    What version of Windows 10 are you running?
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:48 PM #3
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,290

    Default

    What brand (EVGA, Asus etc.) and specific model of GPU do you have? Have you looked into whether there are known issues with it? What are the temperatures of the GPU when it is running?

    Have you tried other sims, games or benchmarks? Could try downloading the Unigine Superposition benchmark and see how it runs (try just letting it run for a while).

    https://benchmark.unigine.com/superposition
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New system! FSX still crashes
    By macpeen in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-13-2016, 12:19 PM
  2. Uninstalled "Wilco Tilt Rotor SFTR2" crashes FS9 even after Re-Installing FS9 etc
    By texhenge in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-07-2012, 08:10 AM
  3. System Crashes after Sound Card Installation
    By bolingbrokejq in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-09-2009, 01:49 PM
  4. Still rubbish frame rates after this even!!!!!!!! AAARRRGGGHHH
    By Vonduck1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-02-2004, 05:01 PM
  5. Fs2002 video format to *.avi or *.mpeg format
    By BooBi in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-04-2002, 10:10 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules