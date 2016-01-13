Thread: Sim still crashes even after system format

I bought the game at the release to try it out and it was crashing in random locations, at random time. I've tried reinstalling xbox app, gpu drivers, installing windows updates, reinstalling the game and system file checker without a result. I thought that the reason of CTDs is some bug that will be eventually patched. Fast forward almost three months and one system format and the crashes still occur. There are three errors that display in Event Viewer:
- error with d3d11.dll
https://pastebin.com/w5nkWrMR
- error with VCRUNTIME140.dll
https://pastebin.com/MWL2kJvp
- error with display driver
"display driver has stopped responding but has successfully recovered"
I wanted to run the game in Windows Safe Mode but i cannot run it because gaming services are not running so if anyone know how to actually get the game to run in Safe Mode let me know
PC specs:
CPU: i7 8700k (non oc'ed)
RAM: 32gb
GPU: 1080 (newest drivers 457.30)
OS and MFS installed on two separative SSDs
