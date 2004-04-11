Instructional videos always advise pilots of GA aircraft in Flightsim to check their instrument heading against the magnetic compass to correct for gyro drift. As an ancient mariner I know that the magnetic compass is itself subject to errors - and they can vary with the course you are steering - and presumably the heading one is flying. One of my last tasks at sea in a small boat was spending a morning crisscrossing a transit line on different courses, checking the magnetic compass error.
So, how do pilots deal with this? In a small aircraft the magnetic compass is close to a large lump of metal (namely an engine).


Robert