Hi all,
If you want the VA experience, but something other than the usual tubeliners, then www.dc3airways.net is perfect for you.
We are open to all flight sim platforms and will train beginners as well as having plenty of challenging activities for more experienced pilots. Here is what flying for DC3 AIRWAYS is like

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCo-cKyMrIE


Sherman Kaplan
DIRECTOR PR
DC3AIRWAYS