Hello all! I started this repaint a while back, 9 months ago I think, it was right after I finished the Starwars livery with ENKO. It sat untouched for a good few months and I finally brought it back out and finished it. below are two screenshots from earlier so not everything was perfect but my friend took them for me as i'm not at home. its all fixed now and will be uploaded when I return home and get some screenshots made for it. Enjoy!

PS: I also finished up a swoop livery as well which has also been on the backburner for a long while.