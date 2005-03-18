Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Big problem!

  1. Today, 10:13 AM #1
    cowbananas
    cowbananas is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    10

    Default Big problem!

    Hi guys,
    Got myself a bit of a mystery here. I've had FSX (not SE) running all year on my Windows 10 'C' drive. It's been fine, good frame rates, all good. I uninstalled 'Aero Files-Texture Pack Booster' yesterday as it was causing squares to form around runway and aircraft lights but unfortunately, the uninstall took out FSX along with it. OK, no problem, I thought I'd re-install FSX on my 'D' drive to free up space on my 'C' drive.

    I did that, lights back to normal, no squares. Now the problems begin. First let me say I use Samsung SSD drives on my brand new PC, all drivers are current and a Ryzen 7 2700 8 core CPU along with 32gb of ram.Graphics card is ATI Radeon RX580.

    I'm now getting a fair bit of stuttering in flight but when I change aircraft or time of day which will reload textures, the texture re-loader will hang at zero without change. I left the pc for an hour and it was still at zero. This is intermittent. This has never happened once on the original install.

    My FSX settings are bare minimum. I don't want to upgrade to the new FS2020 as FSX for me is all about the aircraft liveries I have designed for mainly 1960's aircraft, I have about thirty of them so I need FSX. SE is no good as I need FS Recorder.

    I don't have any 3rd party scenery installed. The only add-on I have is FS Recorder which has never been a problem so far. I've Googled myself crazy over this issue.

    Oh, one other thing. If I run a saved flight from FS Recorder from my original install, the runway isn't there anymore but comes back if I fly 'live' without FS Recorder replay.

    Any help you can send my way would be massive. Thanks.

    Chris
    Last edited by cowbananas; Today at 10:20 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. big big BIG favor...
    By jon_crj200 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-25-2007, 05:43 PM
  2. The big and the not so big
    By davestan_ksan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:39 AM
  3. file downloads-how big is to big?
    By Paul Golding in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 42
    Last Post: 07-03-2004, 08:38 PM
  4. Big Time Upgrade, Big Time Flight Sim
    By Daly in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 12-29-2003, 01:26 PM
  5. I wish Combat Flight simulator did BIG BIG bombers!
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-14-2002, 09:44 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules