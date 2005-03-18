Thread: Big problem!

Hi guys,
Got myself a bit of a mystery here. I've had FSX (not SE) running all year on my Windows 10 'C' drive. It's been fine, good frame rates, all good. I uninstalled 'Aero Files-Texture Pack Booster' yesterday as it was causing squares to form around runway and aircraft lights but unfortunately, the uninstall took out FSX along with it. OK, no problem, I thought I'd re-install FSX on my 'D' drive to free up space on my 'C' drive.
I did that, lights back to normal, no squares. Now the problems begin. First let me say I use Samsung SSD drives on my brand new PC, all drivers are current and a Ryzen 7 2700 8 core CPU along with 32gb of ram.Graphics card is ATI Radeon RX580.
I'm now getting a fair bit of stuttering in flight but when I change aircraft or time of day which will reload textures, the texture re-loader will hang at zero without change. I left the pc for an hour and it was still at zero. This is intermittent. This has never happened once on the original install.
My FSX settings are bare minimum. I don't want to upgrade to the new FS2020 as FSX for me is all about the aircraft liveries I have designed for mainly 1960's aircraft, I have about thirty of them so I need FSX. SE is no good as I need FS Recorder.
I don't have any 3rd party scenery installed. The only add-on I have is FS Recorder which has never been a problem so far. I've Googled myself crazy over this issue.
Oh, one other thing. If I run a saved flight from FS Recorder from my original install, the runway isn't there anymore but comes back if I fly 'live' without FS Recorder replay.
Any help you can send my way would be massive. Thanks.
Chris
