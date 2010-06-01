Found this last evening! A very nice freeware offering by AF Scrub! Thank you AF! You were "spot on" with many of the details of this
freeware aircraft! I for one, am impressed!

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-11-16_7-23-53-37.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 344.1 KB  ID: 223798

Check out the details of the pilot!
Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-11-16_7-23-57-703.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 341.4 KB  ID: 223799

Hope some of you might take advantage of this one!

Rick