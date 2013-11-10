Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Remember the good old days?

  Today, 04:33 AM
    johnost
    Today - trying to set up an intercontinental flight in MSFS - I started thinking longingly of the Autopilots in the original FSX tubeliners. You set the desired altitude, heading, speed and rate of climb/descent, AND THAT WAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU GOT - NO MORE - NO LESS. Remember that? The autopilot would not try to outsmart you or do other things on its own.

    I am an old fuddydut for sure (and not aspiring to become a real pilot), but I don't understand the big push for complex, self-flying/thinking airplanes, self-driving cars, etc. What do we really gain by reducing our required skills and attention trusting computers more than people? Remember the 737 MAX disasters?

    Sorry! just felt like venting.
