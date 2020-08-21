According to the news article re Drzewiecki Moscow Landmarks v1.2:
"For previous customers, to download the new version simply log in into your account at the store where you've purchased this product."

However, I bought it from the MSFS Marketplace itself, and now I can't find where to download the update from, either in the Marketplace itself or the Content Manager.

Would someone please clarify how should I get the update?
Thanks in advance, best regards.