Thread: VFR Today, S27 Kalispell City to KHLN Helena Regl

    Not sure why or how I came up with this flight, it was sort of on a whim without much planning but it ended up being a great flight! Orbx NRM region, Carenado F406 Caravan II. We've got snow a little earlier than normal this year so NRM's seasonal textures are just about perfect.

    Start and warm up at S27

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_01.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 277.9 KB  ID: 223784


    Taxi was short, less than 100 yds to Rwy 13

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_02.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 182.1 KB  ID: 223785


    Taxiing into position, ugghh, weather's not looking great in the general direction we're going

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_03.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 277.8 KB  ID: 223786


    Did a left climbing turn back over the airport before leaving, looks like we'll need to amend our proposed cruise altitude of 9500' in favor of 7500'. That'll cause a problem with clearing the mountains between us and Helena but I think we can handle it.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_04.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 242.0 KB  ID: 223787


    We fly almost due South over Flathead Lake towards St Ignatius. That wasn't exactly the planned route but we're lacking the altitude to go straight across with the current cloud ceiling.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_05.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 176.5 KB  ID: 223788


    The plan is to find a low spot at the end of that mountain range on the left to cross over into the Seely Lake area. From there we should be able to pick our way through the valleys into Helena. If not our alternate is Missoula through a valley or we can return to Kalispell as a last resort.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_06.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 298.7 KB  ID: 223789


    Looks like we can fly straight towards that low canyon and make it across with room to spare.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_07.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 228.4 KB  ID: 223790


    (more in reply)
    Seeley Lake and the Seeley Lake airport (23S)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_08.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 470.0 KB  ID: 223791


    Can't decide if I should turn South towards Drummond and fly the valleys or make a straight shot to Helena. Clouds appear to be lifting the further East we go but clearing the mountains will be tight at 7500'. I think we'll risk it, we're fueled for Helena and back to Missoula if we need to turn back.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_09.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 244.8 KB  ID: 223792


    As it turned out the clouds dissipated and we were able to climb to 9500', clearing the mountains with ease. Turning downwind for Rwy 27 at KHLN.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 251.1 KB  ID: 223793


    On final.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 243.3 KB  ID: 223794


    Best landing I've made in 3 months, lol.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 288.2 KB  ID: 223795


    And a couple shots on the ramp with the doors open.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 206.6 KB  ID: 223796

    Click image for larger version.  Name: S27_KHLN_14.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 224.6 KB  ID: 223797


    Hope you enjoyed my Sunday flight as much as I did! Thanks for looking!

    Jim
