Thread: MSFS ILS Approach

when i tune in ILS frequency at large airports using a320 why does the glideslope ball not show up on some runways (but will show up on others) ?
thanks
More detail?
Which airport(s), which runway(s), which frequencies are you using?
Are you sure it's an ILS? There are many places that have localizer-only approaches, so As James said the what/where/freqs might help to answer this.
