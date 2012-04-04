Everything has been running fine from the beginning but all of a sudden my desktop shortcut stopped launching the game. I then accidentally uninstalled the game from the icon in the start menu and then when I attempted to reinstall it in the Microsoft Store it downloaded the initial 1.32 gb and then I get an error message just saying something went wrong and that's where I'm stuck at now. I'm very frustrated and annoyed. Firewall is off. I rebooted. Don't know what else to do or why the error message. Any thoughts please? Thanks.