Hello all,

So I've been looking at two computers and trying to figure out if both are good enough to run MSFS comfortably.

Intel i9-10900K - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 1TB SSD would be my first choice but is currently sold out.

I've been looking at Intel i7-10700K - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB - 1TB HDD + 480GB SSD. I don't like this smaller SSD also having windows as I would probably run out of space quicker with MSFS also installed on this drive. The other question is, is there a huge different is the video cards with one being "super" and the other not where MSFS is concerned?

Thanks for your time.